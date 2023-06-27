Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) by analysts is $14.16, which is $0.23 above the current market price. The public float for PBR is 4.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of PBR was 21.75M shares.

PBR) stock’s latest price update

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.34 in relation to its previous close of 14.09. However, the company has experienced a 3.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/22/22 that Brazil’s Petrobras Disappoints Despite World’s Thirst for Crude

PBR’s Market Performance

PBR’s stock has risen by 3.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.84% and a quarterly rise of 51.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.92% for PBR’s stock, with a 25.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBR Trading at 20.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +22.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.28. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw 38.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 47.00, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.