Paltalk Inc. (PALT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Paltalk Inc. (PALT) has gone up by 15.26% for the week, with a 1.06% rise in the past month and a 64.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.77% for PALT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.69% for PALT’s stock, with a 40.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PALT is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Paltalk Inc. (PALT) is $5.00, The public float for PALT is 4.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On June 27, 2023, PALT’s average trading volume was 63.36K shares.

PALT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) has increased by 18.11 when compared to last closing price of 2.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PALT Trading at 23.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.58%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PALT rose by +15.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Paltalk Inc. saw 117.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PALT starting from Katz Jason, who purchase 5,900 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Aug 24. After this action, Katz Jason now owns 625,912 shares of Paltalk Inc., valued at $10,561 using the latest closing price.

Katz Jason, the CEO, President, COO & Chairman of Paltalk Inc., purchase 9,100 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Katz Jason is holding 620,012 shares at $16,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PALT

Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paltalk Inc. (PALT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.