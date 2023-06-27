PacWest Bancorp (PACWP) Stock Faces 4.15% Weekly Volatility

The stock of PacWest Bancorp (PACWP) has seen a -3.74% decrease in the past week, with a 18.00% gain in the past month, and a 6.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.94% for PACWP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for PACWP’s stock, with a -33.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACWP) Right Now?

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACWP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.87x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PacWest Bancorp (PACWP) by analysts is $12.80, which is -$1.2 below the current market price. The public float for PACWP is 20.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of PACWP was 469.64K shares.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACWP)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.75 in comparison to its previous close of 12.90, however, the company has experienced a -3.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PACWP Trading at 8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +17.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACWP fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.84. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw -44.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PACWP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at +25.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.41.

Based on PacWest Bancorp (PACWP), the company’s capital structure generated 70.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, PacWest Bancorp (PACWP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.