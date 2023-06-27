Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for OMGA is 46.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMGA on June 27, 2023 was 149.42K shares.

OMGA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OMGA) has dropped by -13.68 compared to previous close of 7.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OMGA’s Market Performance

OMGA’s stock has fallen by -19.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.90% and a quarterly drop of -11.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.73% for Omega Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.61% for OMGA’s stock, with a -10.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMGA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OMGA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMGA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

OMGA Trading at -25.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, as shares sank -23.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMGA fell by -19.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.64. In addition, Omega Therapeutics Inc. saw 6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMGA starting from Young Richard A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Young Richard A now owns 739,118 shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc., valued at $40,000 using the latest closing price.

Young Richard A, the Director of Omega Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Young Richard A is holding 744,118 shares at $40,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMGA

Equity return is now at value -82.90, with -64.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.