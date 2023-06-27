Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is above average at 6.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.

The public float for OXY is 897.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OXY on June 27, 2023 was 11.37M shares.

OXY stock's latest price update

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)’s stock price has increased by 2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 56.07. However, the company has seen a -1.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OXY’s Market Performance

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has seen a -1.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.60% decline in the past month and a -1.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for OXY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.14% for OXY stock, with a simple moving average of -9.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

OXY Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.42. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw -9.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 2,203,753 shares at the price of $58.30 back on May 30. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 221,990,942 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $128,484,530 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, purchase 1,500,306 shares at $58.85 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 219,787,189 shares at $88,299,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Equity return is now at value 45.30, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.