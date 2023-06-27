Nxu Inc. (NXU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nxu Inc. (NXU) is $2.00, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for NXU is 9.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NXU on June 27, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

The stock of Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ: NXU) has increased by 9.78 when compared to last closing price of 0.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/09/21 that GameStop, Lululemon, NetEase: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

NXU’s Market Performance

Nxu Inc. (NXU) has seen a -6.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.94% gain in the past month and a -14.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.33% for NXU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for NXU’s stock, with a -90.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXU Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +16.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXU fell by -6.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5495. In addition, Nxu Inc. saw -83.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NXU

The total capital return value is set at -1,932.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,271.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nxu Inc. (NXU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.