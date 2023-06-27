NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NRBO is -0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NRBO is $6.00, which is $5.63 above the current price. The public float for NRBO is 13.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRBO on June 27, 2023 was 370.58K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NRBO) stock’s latest price update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO)’s stock price has dropped by -3.87 in relation to previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NRBO’s Market Performance

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has experienced a -10.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.09% drop in the past month, and a -44.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for NRBO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.45% for NRBO’s stock, with a -88.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRBO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NRBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRBO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2020.

NRBO Trading at -34.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares sank -33.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRBO fell by -9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4737. In addition, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -47.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRBO

Equity return is now at value -96.10, with -66.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.