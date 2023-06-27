Home  »  Trending   »  Navigating the Volatility of Maris-Tech Ltd.’...

Navigating the Volatility of Maris-Tech Ltd.’s (MTEK) Stock

In the past week, MTEK stock has gone up by 25.56%, with a monthly gain of 24.39% and a quarterly surge of 20.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.71% for Maris-Tech Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.25% for MTEK’s stock, with a 14.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for MTEK is 4.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTEK on June 27, 2023 was 250.79K shares.

MTEK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) has increased by 10.78 when compared to last closing price of 1.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MTEK Trading at 28.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.83%, as shares surge +24.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTEK rose by +25.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9204. In addition, Maris-Tech Ltd. saw 36.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -147.07 for the present operating margin
  • +31.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maris-Tech Ltd. stands at -147.25. Equity return is now at value -89.10, with -47.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​