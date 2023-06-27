Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) has gone down by -26.91% for the week, with a 2.82% rise in the past month and a -41.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.03% for KITT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.17% for KITT’s stock, with a -47.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) Right Now?

The public float for KITT is 16.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On June 27, 2023, KITT’s average trading volume was 236.02K shares.

KITT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) has decreased by -20.87 when compared to last closing price of 2.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -26.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KITT stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for KITT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KITT in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

KITT Trading at -15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.51%, as shares surge +5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KITT fell by -26.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, Nauticus Robotics Inc. saw -51.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.