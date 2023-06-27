Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NNOX is $32.00, which is $17.77 above than the current price. The public float for NNOX is 44.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.23% of that float. The average trading volume of NNOX on June 27, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

NNOX) stock’s latest price update

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX)’s stock price has plunge by -6.50relation to previous closing price of 15.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -22.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NNOX’s Market Performance

NNOX’s stock has fallen by -22.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.86% and a quarterly rise of 139.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.50% for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.97% for NNOX stock, with a simple moving average of 31.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

NNOX Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -16.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX fell by -20.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.33. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw 92.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-831.04 for the present operating margin

-84.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stands at -1320.16. The total capital return value is set at -27.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.06. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 93.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.