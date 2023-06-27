MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.27 compared to its previous closing price of 10.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is $27.50, which is $18.97 above the current market price. The public float for ML is 6.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ML on June 27, 2023 was 79.01K shares.

ML’s Market Performance

ML’s stock has seen a 5.17% increase for the week, with a 4.52% rise in the past month and a -20.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.16% for MoneyLion Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.76% for ML’s stock, with a -43.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 27th of the previous year 2022.

ML Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.26. In addition, MoneyLion Inc. saw -36.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Correia Richard, who purchase 7,055 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 30. After this action, Correia Richard now owns 3,328,838 shares of MoneyLion Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Choubey Diwakar, the CEO, President and Director of MoneyLion Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Choubey Diwakar is holding 18,690,171 shares at $1,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Equity return is now at value -121.80, with -29.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MoneyLion Inc. (ML) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.