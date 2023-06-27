Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has jumped by 0.66 compared to previous close of 18.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11.

The public float for MFC is 1.84B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of MFC was 2.99M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC stock saw a decrease of -3.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.49% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.41% for MFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.45% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at -4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.95. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.