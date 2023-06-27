MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.11 in relation to previous closing price of 5.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is $12.38, which is $7.03 above the current market price. The public float for MGNX is 59.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGNX on June 27, 2023 was 487.03K shares.

MGNX’s Market Performance

MGNX stock saw an increase of -6.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.88% and a quarterly increase of -20.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.68% for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.22% for MGNX’s stock, with a -6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGNX Trading at -12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX fell by -9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw -20.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from Peters Jeffrey Stuart, who sale 5,372 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Mar 10. After this action, Peters Jeffrey Stuart now owns 0 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $32,393 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of MacroGenics Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 9,579,963 shares at $2,532,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.91 for the present operating margin

+87.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for MacroGenics Inc. stands at -78.82. The total capital return value is set at -54.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.38. Equity return is now at value -70.70, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.70. Total debt to assets is 12.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.