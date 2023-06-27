Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has plunged by -1.58 when compared to previous closing price of 10.10, but the company has seen a -3.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LYFT is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 33 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LYFT is $10.90, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for LYFT is 317.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.90% of that float. The average trading volume for LYFT on June 27, 2023 was 18.55M shares.

LYFT’s Market Performance

LYFT stock saw an increase of -3.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.41% and a quarterly increase of 0.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Lyft Inc. (LYFT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.90% for LYFT’s stock, with a -14.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYFT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LYFT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LYFT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

LYFT Trading at 3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +22.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Lyft Inc. saw -9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who sale 1,827 shares at the price of $8.27 back on May 26. After this action, Wilderotter Mary Agnes now owns 33,251 shares of Lyft Inc., valued at $15,106 using the latest closing price.

Green Logan, the Director of Lyft Inc., sale 21,013 shares at $8.06 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Green Logan is holding 474,344 shares at $169,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.63 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc. stands at -38.69. The total capital return value is set at -76.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.81. Equity return is now at value -251.70, with -34.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc. (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 282.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.