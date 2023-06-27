LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.46 in relation to its previous close of 4.38. However, the company has experienced a 20.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPSN is 1.54.

The public float for LPSN is 70.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPSN on June 27, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

LPSN’s Market Performance

The stock of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has seen a 20.22% increase in the past week, with a 11.11% rise in the past month, and a 20.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.71% for LPSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.58% for LPSN stock, with a simple moving average of -50.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $3 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

LPSN Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.15%, as shares surge +16.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN rose by +20.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, LivePerson Inc. saw -56.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from Osumi Norman M., who sale 570 shares at the price of $4.96 back on Apr 24. After this action, Osumi Norman M. now owns 47,099 shares of LivePerson Inc., valued at $2,827 using the latest closing price.

Greenberg Monica L., the EVP, Policy & General Counsel of LivePerson Inc., sale 1,003 shares at $4.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Greenberg Monica L. is holding 108,861 shares at $4,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Equity return is now at value -207.10, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.