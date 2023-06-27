Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is $7.44, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for LICY is 136.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.57% of that float. On June 27, 2023, LICY’s average trading volume was 1.47M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LICY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) has plunged by -7.90 when compared to previous closing price of 5.44, but the company has seen a -11.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LICY’s Market Performance

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has seen a -11.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.14% gain in the past month and a 2.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.03% for LICY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.39% for LICY stock, with a simple moving average of -8.86% for the last 200 days.

LICY Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY fell by -11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-829.85 for the present operating margin

-535.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stands at -400.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71.

Based on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY), the company’s capital structure generated 68.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 38.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 54.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.