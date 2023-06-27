Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) has dropped by -16.36 compared to previous close of 3.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -53.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPTX is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is $24.40, which is $21.23 above the current market price. The public float for LPTX is 21.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. On June 27, 2023, LPTX’s average trading volume was 115.92K shares.

LPTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has seen a -53.38% decrease in the past week, with a -59.82% drop in the past month, and a -0.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.99% for LPTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -53.05% for LPTX’s stock, with a -49.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

LPTX Trading at -41.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.01%, as shares sank -58.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX fell by -53.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.53. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw -29.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

Equity return is now at value -143.10, with -97.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.