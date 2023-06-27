KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (KNSW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: KNSW) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 10.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: KNSW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: KNSW) is 155.15x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KNSW is 23.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On June 27, 2023, KNSW’s average trading volume was 135.00K shares.

KNSW’s Market Performance

KNSW’s stock has seen a 0.19% increase for the week, with a 0.57% rise in the past month and a 1.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.78% for KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for KNSW’s stock, with a 3.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KNSW Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNSW rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation saw 3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KNSW

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (KNSW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.