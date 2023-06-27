Home  »  Companies   »  Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Shares Rise Despite Market Chal...

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK)’s stock price has soared by 5.13 in relation to previous closing price of 1.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 92.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PIK is $3.00, The public float for PIK is 1.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume of PIK on June 27, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

PIK’s Market Performance

PIK’s stock has seen a 92.19% increase for the week, with a 119.64% rise in the past month and a 101.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.61% for Kidpik Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 95.14% for PIK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.72% for the last 200 days.

PIK Trading at 98.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.27%, as shares surge +112.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK rose by +92.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6628. In addition, Kidpik Corp. saw 76.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -47.48 for the present operating margin
  • +27.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kidpik Corp. stands at -46.21. Equity return is now at value -80.70, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

