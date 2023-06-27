Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) has plunged by -1.25 when compared to previous closing price of 26.48, but the company has seen a -0.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) is 39.62x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is $28.40, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for KVUE is 1.87B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On June 27, 2023, KVUE’s average trading volume was 5.91M shares.

KVUE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Kenvue Inc. (KVUE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.01% for KVUE’s stock, with a 0.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KVUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KVUE stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for KVUE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KVUE in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $27 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

KVUE Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVUE fell by -0.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.62. In addition, Kenvue Inc. saw -2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVUE starting from ALLISON RICHARD E JR, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $26.26 back on May 11. After this action, ALLISON RICHARD E JR now owns 20,000 shares of Kenvue Inc., valued at $525,232 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.21 for the present operating margin

+55.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kenvue Inc. stands at +13.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.