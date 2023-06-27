Kellogg Company (K) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is above average at 26.94x. The 36-month beta value for K is also noteworthy at 0.41.

The public float for K is 238.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.41% of that float. The average trading volume of K on June 27, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

K) stock’s latest price update

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.95 in relation to its previous close of 65.60. However, the company has experienced a 2.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that What’s Kellanova? How Kellogg’s Snack Company Got Its New Name

K’s Market Performance

Kellogg Company (K) has seen a 2.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.55% decline in the past month and a 1.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for K. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.93% for K’s stock, with a -3.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $83 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

K Trading at -1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.22. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $65.94 back on Jun 20. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 54,731,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,593,840 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $65.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 54,831,838 shares at $6,541,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +6.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kellogg Company (K), the company’s capital structure generated 181.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.53. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Kellogg Company (K) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.