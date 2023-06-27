INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) has increased by 45.45 when compared to last closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 41.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INVO is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INVO is $3.00, which is $0.76 above than the current price. The public float for INVO is 10.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume of INVO on June 27, 2023 was 341.61K shares.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO stock saw a decrease of 41.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -60.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.59% for INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.31% for INVO’s stock, with a -65.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at -23.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.16%, as shares sank -27.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO rose by +41.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2036. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc. saw -43.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc. stands at -1324.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In summary, INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.