Immunic Inc.’s (IMUX) Stock: A -9.66% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) has gone down by -10.78% for the week, with a -9.70% drop in the past month and a -2.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.78% for IMUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.66% for IMUX’s stock, with a -33.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMUX is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for IMUX is $13.25, which is $17.51 above the current price. The public float for IMUX is 31.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMUX on June 27, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

IMUX) stock’s latest price update

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX)’s stock price has plunge by 4.20relation to previous closing price of 1.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMUX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for IMUX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for IMUX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $5 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

IMUX Trading at -11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX fell by -13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6363. In addition, Immunic Inc. saw 6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Whaley Glenn, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on May 15. After this action, Whaley Glenn now owns 25,510 shares of Immunic Inc., valued at $8,750 using the latest closing price.

Neermann Joerg, the Director of Immunic Inc., purchase 47,000 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Neermann Joerg is holding 100,000 shares at $59,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

The total capital return value is set at -71.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.36. Equity return is now at value -113.10, with -100.60 for asset returns.

Based on Immunic Inc. (IMUX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.36. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immunic Inc. (IMUX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.