Identiv Inc. (INVE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Identiv Inc. (INVE) has gone up by 8.71% for the week, with a 10.64% rise in the past month and a 37.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.47% for INVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.56% for INVE’s stock, with a -3.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INVE is at 1.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for INVE is $11.00, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for INVE is 21.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.76% of that float. The average trading volume for INVE on June 27, 2023 was 145.13K shares.

INVE) stock’s latest price update

Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.95 in comparison to its previous close of 7.18, however, the company has experienced a 8.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INVE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

INVE Trading at 20.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVE rose by +8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.38. In addition, Identiv Inc. saw 12.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INVE starting from HUMPHREYS STEVEN, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $6.93 back on May 15. After this action, HUMPHREYS STEVEN now owns 149,215 shares of Identiv Inc., valued at $34,650 using the latest closing price.

HUMPHREYS STEVEN, the CEO of Identiv Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.94 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that HUMPHREYS STEVEN is holding 144,215 shares at $34,724 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Identiv Inc. stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at -0.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.51. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Identiv Inc. (INVE), the company’s capital structure generated 6.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.70. Total debt to assets is 4.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Identiv Inc. (INVE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.