Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Stock Faces 15.43% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has gone up by 10.81% for the week, with a 122.98% rise in the past month and a -21.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.88% for IDEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.40% for IDEX’s stock, with a -48.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is $1.00, The public float for IDEX is 533.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IDEX on June 27, 2023 was 99.60M shares.

IDEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) has plunged by -0.65 when compared to previous closing price of 0.09, but the company has seen a 10.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IDEX Trading at 68.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.43%, as shares surge +123.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX rose by +10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0694. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw -44.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc. stands at -258.27. Equity return is now at value -101.30, with -67.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.