Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HIMS is 0.46.

The public float for HIMS is 155.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIMS on June 27, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HIMS) stock’s latest price update

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 8.42. However, the company has seen a -4.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HIMS’s Market Performance

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has experienced a -4.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.70% drop in the past month, and a -13.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for HIMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.09% for HIMS’s stock, with a 4.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

HIMS Trading at -18.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw 28.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Boughton Soleil, who sale 21,741 shares at the price of $8.55 back on Jun 20. After this action, Boughton Soleil now owns 168,089 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc., valued at $185,886 using the latest closing price.

Becklund Irene, the PAO of Hims & Hers Health Inc., sale 10,707 shares at $8.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Becklund Irene is holding 2,747 shares at $91,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.