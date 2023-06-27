Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HSHP is $8.45, The public float for HSHP is 18.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSHP on June 27, 2023 was 120.88K shares.

HSHP) stock’s latest price update

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE: HSHP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.73 compared to its previous closing price of 6.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HSHP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.49% for HSHP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for HSHP’s stock, with a 0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSHP Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSHP fell by -4.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.66. In addition, Himalaya Shipping Ltd. saw 14.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSHP

The total capital return value is set at -1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.67.

Based on Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP), the company’s capital structure generated 78.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.09. Total debt to assets is 40.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.