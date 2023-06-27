Graphex Group Limited (GRFX): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GRFX is 38.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRFX on June 27, 2023 was 45.75K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GRFX) stock’s latest price update

Graphex Group Limited (AMEX: GRFX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -15.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRFX’s Market Performance

GRFX’s stock has risen by 17.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.09% and a quarterly drop of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.71% for Graphex Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.60% for GRFX’s stock, with a 7.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRFX Trading at 20.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.39%, as shares surge +25.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFX rose by +17.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2650. In addition, Graphex Group Limited saw 31.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.58 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphex Group Limited stands at -20.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.