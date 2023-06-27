Home  »  Companies   »  Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) Stock: A Week-by...

Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GFI stock has gone down by -5.21%, with a monthly decline of -3.66% and a quarterly surge of 10.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Gold Fields Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.77% for GFI’s stock, with a 22.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Right Now?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GFI is at 0.90.

The public float for GFI is 858.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume for GFI on June 27, 2023 was 5.96M shares.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) has plunged by -0.56 when compared to previous closing price of 14.28, but the company has seen a -5.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GFI Trading at -8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.05. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw 37.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

