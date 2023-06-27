Genius Group Limited (GNS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.92 in comparison to its previous close of 0.71, however, the company has experienced a -5.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNS is $6.25, which is $14.15 above than the current price. The public float for GNS is 20.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.80% of that float. The average trading volume of GNS on June 27, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

GNS’s Market Performance

GNS stock saw a decrease of -5.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -64.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.29% for Genius Group Limited (GNS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.18% for GNS’s stock, with a -57.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNS Trading at -18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8438. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 136.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.84 for the present operating margin

+40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -302.55. Equity return is now at value -225.80, with -87.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.