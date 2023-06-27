Home  »  Trending   »  Genius Group Limited (GNS) Shares Up Despite Recen...

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.92 in comparison to its previous close of 0.71, however, the company has experienced a -5.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GNS is $6.25, which is $14.15 above than the current price. The public float for GNS is 20.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.80% of that float. The average trading volume of GNS on June 27, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

GNS’s Market Performance

GNS stock saw a decrease of -5.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -64.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.29% for Genius Group Limited (GNS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.18% for GNS’s stock, with a -57.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNS Trading at -18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8438. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 136.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -74.84 for the present operating margin
  • +40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -302.55. Equity return is now at value -225.80, with -87.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NiSource Inc. (NI): A Technical Analysis

June 27, 2023 No Comments

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​