Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.28 in comparison to its previous close of 131.01, however, the company has experienced a 9.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/15/23 that Expect Power Outages This Summer. This Generator Stock Can Benefit.

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Right Now?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for GNRC is 59.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.52% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of GNRC was 1.12M shares.

GNRC’s Market Performance

GNRC’s stock has seen a 9.06% increase for the week, with a 20.71% rise in the past month and a 28.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for Generac Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.34% for GNRC’s stock, with a 16.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $91 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

GNRC Trading at 24.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +21.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.03. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 39.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $108.12 back on Jun 01. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 617,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $540,600 using the latest closing price.

Jagdfeld Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $102.16 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Jagdfeld Aaron is holding 622,690 shares at $510,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.