Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) has increased by 1.98 when compared to last closing price of 17.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) is 8.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GEN is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is $23.25, which is $5.76 above the current market price. The public float for GEN is 610.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. On June 27, 2023, GEN’s average trading volume was 4.48M shares.

GEN’s Market Performance

GEN’s stock has seen a -3.06% decrease for the week, with a 7.24% rise in the past month and a 10.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for Gen Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.64% for GEN’s stock, with a -10.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $27 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

GEN Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEN fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.01. In addition, Gen Digital Inc. saw -15.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEN starting from Vlcek Ondrej, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $15.79 back on May 17. After this action, Vlcek Ondrej now owns 4,160,061 shares of Gen Digital Inc., valued at $4,737,000 using the latest closing price.

DERSE NATALIE MARIE, the CFO of Gen Digital Inc., sale 1,033 shares at $21.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that DERSE NATALIE MARIE is holding 235,863 shares at $21,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.13 for the present operating margin

+77.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gen Digital Inc. stands at +40.41. Equity return is now at value 109.90, with 10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.