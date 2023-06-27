Fiserv Inc. (FI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) is 31.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FI is 0.86.

The public float for FI is 612.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On June 27, 2023, FI’s average trading volume was 3.71M shares.

FI) stock’s latest price update

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.27 in relation to its previous close of 120.49. However, the company has experienced a 0.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FI’s Market Performance

Fiserv Inc. (FI) has experienced a 0.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.17% rise in the past month, and a 6.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for FI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.14% for FI’s stock, with a 11.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $148 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

FI Trading at 2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.87. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw 18.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fiserv Inc. (FI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.