Examining the Volatility of New Gold Inc.’s (NGD) Stock

The stock of New Gold Inc. (NGD) has gone down by -2.79% for the week, with a -11.10% drop in the past month and a -2.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.10% for NGD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.72% for NGD’s stock, with a -2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NGD is 1.50.

The public float for NGD is 680.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NGD on June 27, 2023 was 3.51M shares.

NGD) stock’s latest price update

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD)’s stock price has dropped by -3.69 in relation to previous closing price of 1.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

NGD Trading at -17.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1345. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw 6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.57 for the present operating margin

+1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc. stands at -11.01. The total capital return value is set at -1.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.73. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on New Gold Inc. (NGD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.67. Total debt to assets is 18.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.