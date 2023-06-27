Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN)’s stock price has soared by 16.50 in relation to previous closing price of 1.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 53.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is $1.50, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for EVGN is 39.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVGN on June 27, 2023 was 122.25K shares.

EVGN’s Market Performance

EVGN stock saw an increase of 53.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 84.64% and a quarterly increase of 100.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.81% for Evogene Ltd. (EVGN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 73.95% for EVGN’s stock, with a 67.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2021.

EVGN Trading at 86.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.18%, as shares surge +90.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGN rose by +53.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7183. In addition, Evogene Ltd. saw 71.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1774.03 for the present operating margin

-105.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evogene Ltd. stands at -1590.33. The total capital return value is set at -59.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.31. Equity return is now at value -83.80, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.11. Total debt to assets is 3.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.