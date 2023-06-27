Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Banco Macro S.A.’s (BMA) Stock

In the past week, BMA stock has gone up by 12.46%, with a monthly gain of 55.13% and a quarterly surge of 61.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.37% for Banco Macro S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.31% for BMA’s stock, with a 56.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) Right Now?

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BMA is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BMA is $29.43, which is -$11.62 below the current price. The public float for BMA is 63.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMA on June 27, 2023 was 234.44K shares.

BMA) stock’s latest price update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.73 in comparison to its previous close of 25.31, however, the company has experienced a 12.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BMA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BMA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2022.

BMA Trading at 40.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +56.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMA rose by +12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.11. In addition, Banco Macro S.A. saw 67.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Macro S.A. stands at +5.54. The total capital return value is set at 66.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96.

Based on Banco Macro S.A. (BMA), the company’s capital structure generated 15.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.64. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.