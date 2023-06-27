Evaluating the Impact of -13.29 Increase on IronNet Inc.’s (IRNT) Stock

In the past week, IRNT stock has gone down by -14.24%, with a monthly decline of -21.32% and a quarterly plunge of -43.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.07% for IronNet Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.09% for IRNT’s stock, with a -61.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IRNT is $0.15, The public float for IRNT is 79.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.67% of that float. The average trading volume for IRNT on June 27, 2023 was 3.41M shares.

IRNT) stock’s latest price update

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT)’s stock price has plunge by -13.29relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IRNT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IRNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2022.

IRNT Trading at -25.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.11%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRNT fell by -14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1910. In addition, IronNet Inc. saw -21.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRNT starting from Closser Donald, who sale 9,741 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Nov 03. After this action, Closser Donald now owns 920,431 shares of IronNet Inc., valued at $6,624 using the latest closing price.

Closser Donald, the Chief Product Officer of IronNet Inc., sale 9,220 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Closser Donald is holding 930,172 shares at $5,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-395.18 for the present operating margin

+48.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for IronNet Inc. stands at -407.27. Equity return is now at value 992.20, with -228.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.