Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 380.69x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) by analysts is $11.21, which is $0.04 above the current market price. The public float for ENFN is 66.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ENFN was 412.71K shares.

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN)’s stock price has increased by 19.87 compared to its previous closing price of 9.21. However, the company has seen a 22.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ENFN’s Market Performance

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has seen a 22.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 39.22% gain in the past month and a 6.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for ENFN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.00% for ENFN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENFN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ENFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENFN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

ENFN Trading at 30.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +41.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENFN rose by +22.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, Enfusion Inc. saw 14.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENFN starting from Groman Dan, who sale 3,877 shares at the price of $8.86 back on Jun 20. After this action, Groman Dan now owns 112,718 shares of Enfusion Inc., valued at $34,350 using the latest closing price.

Groman Dan, the Chief Technology Officer of Enfusion Inc., sale 53,877 shares at $7.92 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Groman Dan is holding 25,932 shares at $426,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.96 for the present operating margin

+68.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enfusion Inc. stands at -5.09. The total capital return value is set at -11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.42.

Based on Enfusion Inc. (ENFN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.71. Total debt to assets is 5.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.