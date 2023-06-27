Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ENIC stock has gone up by 3.16%, with a monthly gain of 16.89% and a quarterly surge of 46.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Enel Chile S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.53% for ENIC’s stock, with a 51.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Right Now?

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) by analysts is $2672.51, which is -$0.15 below the current market price. The public float for ENIC is 496.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ENIC was 1.08M shares.

ENIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) has jumped by 1.63 compared to previous close of 3.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENIC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ENIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENIC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.74 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2021.

ENIC Trading at 15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +16.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENIC rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Enel Chile S.A. saw 52.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.64 for the present operating margin

+12.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enel Chile S.A. stands at +28.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.72. Equity return is now at value 36.90, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC), the company’s capital structure generated 99.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.79. Total debt to assets is 33.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.