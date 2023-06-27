Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40.

The public float for EMR is 565.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of EMR was 3.23M shares.

EMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has increased by 1.88 when compared to last closing price of 86.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EMR’s Market Performance

EMR’s stock has risen by 1.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.86% and a quarterly rise of 6.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Emerson Electric Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.52% for EMR’s stock, with a 2.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $100 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

EMR Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.15. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, who sale 4,603 shares at the price of $95.86 back on Nov 16. After this action, Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca now owns 99,591 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $441,244 using the latest closing price.

DELLAQUILA FRANK J, the Senior Exec. VP and CFO of Emerson Electric Co., sale 83,073 shares at $91.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that DELLAQUILA FRANK J is holding 271,785 shares at $7,565,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Equity return is now at value 44.80, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.