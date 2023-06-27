D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DHI is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DHI is $126.13, which is $5.23 above the current price. The public float for DHI is 302.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHI on June 27, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.42relation to previous closing price of 120.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/01/23 that Pretium to Pay $1.5 Billion for 4,000 Rental Homes

DHI’s Market Performance

DHI’s stock has risen by 3.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.64% and a quarterly rise of 23.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for D.R. Horton Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.60% for DHI stock, with a simple moving average of 30.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $150 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

DHI Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.19. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 34.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from WHEAT BILL W, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $117.81 back on Jun 20. After this action, WHEAT BILL W now owns 219,115 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $3,769,994 using the latest closing price.

Romanowski Paul J, the EVP and COO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $112.16 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Romanowski Paul J is holding 84,268 shares at $4,486,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +17.50. The total capital return value is set at 33.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.47. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 17.20 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 19.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.