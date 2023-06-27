D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) has increased by 8.88 when compared to last closing price of 1.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 29.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) by analysts is $61.05, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for HEPS is 67.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of HEPS was 691.84K shares.

HEPS’s Market Performance

The stock of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has seen a 29.58% increase in the past week, with a 84.00% rise in the past month, and a 61.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.83% for HEPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.93% for HEPS stock, with a simple moving average of 95.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

HEPS Trading at 68.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +84.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS rose by +29.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2775. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw 178.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.