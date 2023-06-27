Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) has surged by 3.00 when compared to previous closing price of 6.34, but the company has seen a -3.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Right Now?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CPG is 538.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CPG was 4.05M shares.

CPG’s Market Performance

CPG stock saw a decrease of -3.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.12% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.05% for CPG stock, with a simple moving average of -7.49% for the last 200 days.

CPG Trading at -5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.67. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw -8.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.