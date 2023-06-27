ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Experiences -1.98% Monthly Change

In the past week, COP stock has gone down by -2.86%, with a monthly decline of -1.98% and a quarterly surge of 7.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for ConocoPhillips. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.51% for COP’s stock, with a -7.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is above average at 8.08x. The 36-month beta value for COP is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for COP is $130.79, which is $28.23 above than the current price. The public float for COP is 1.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of COP on June 27, 2023 was 6.18M shares.

COP) stock’s latest price update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.45 in comparison to its previous close of 99.86, however, the company has experienced a -2.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/11/23 that Biden’s EPA proposes first-ever restrictions on greenhouse gases from power plants

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $139 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

COP Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.42. In addition, ConocoPhillips saw -13.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $102.08 back on May 08. After this action, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY now owns 849 shares of ConocoPhillips, valued at $102,080 using the latest closing price.

WALKER R A, the Director of ConocoPhillips, purchase 4,800 shares at $103.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that WALKER R A is holding 27,600 shares at $494,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ConocoPhillips (COP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.