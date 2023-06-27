City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CIO is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CIO is 38.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume for CIO on June 27, 2023 was 570.59K shares.

CIO) stock’s latest price update

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.88 compared to its previous closing price of 5.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIO’s Market Performance

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) has experienced a 2.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.81% rise in the past month, and a -8.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for CIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.27% for CIO’s stock, with a -30.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CIO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CIO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $19 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

CIO Trading at 7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +24.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIO rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, City Office REIT Inc. saw -32.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIO

Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.