Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) has increased by 42.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 41.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CNTG is at -0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNTG is $1.50, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for CNTG is 10.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.43% of that float. The average trading volume for CNTG on June 27, 2023 was 975.17K shares.

CNTG’s Market Performance

CNTG’s stock has seen a 41.32% increase for the week, with a 38.49% rise in the past month and a 54.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.73% for Centogene N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.32% for CNTG’s stock, with a 16.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CNTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNTG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2021.

CNTG Trading at 34.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +43.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTG rose by +46.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8294. In addition, Centogene N.V. saw 19.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.72 for the present operating margin

+28.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centogene N.V. stands at -81.53. Equity return is now at value -144.50, with -33.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centogene N.V. (CNTG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.