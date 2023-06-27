Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVNA is 2.95.

The public float for CVNA is 95.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 50.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVNA on June 27, 2023 was 23.07M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CVNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) has plunged by -2.34 when compared to previous closing price of 21.41, but the company has seen a -17.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CVNA’s Market Performance

CVNA’s stock has fallen by -17.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 81.35% and a quarterly rise of 155.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.35% for Carvana Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.93% for CVNA’s stock, with a 67.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVNA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CVNA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CVNA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

CVNA Trading at 55.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.92%, as shares surge +91.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVNA fell by -17.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.69. In addition, Carvana Co. saw 341.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVNA starting from Taira Thomas, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $6.86 back on Nov 22. After this action, Taira Thomas now owns 77,518 shares of Carvana Co., valued at $240,100 using the latest closing price.

GILL DANIEL J., the Chief Product Officer of Carvana Co., purchase 133,000 shares at $7.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that GILL DANIEL J. is holding 263,415 shares at $1,013,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.