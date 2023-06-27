Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.53 in relation to its previous close of 45.59. However, the company has experienced a -1.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/07/23 that Campbell’s U.S. Soup Sales Cool Off

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is above average at 17.56x. The 36-month beta value for CPB is also noteworthy at 0.33.

The public float for CPB is 192.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.30% of that float. The average trading volume of CPB on June 27, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

CPB’s Market Performance

CPB stock saw a decrease of -1.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.61% for CPB stock, with a simple moving average of -12.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $55 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

CPB Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.76. In addition, Campbell Soup Company saw -19.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Ciongoli Adam G., who sale 37,354 shares at the price of $56.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Ciongoli Adam G. now owns 99,385 shares of Campbell Soup Company, valued at $2,123,948 using the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Company, sale 44,232 shares at $56.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 136,739 shares at $2,497,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.