Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.96.

The public float for CCJ is 432.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.85% of that float. The average trading volume for CCJ on June 27, 2023 was 4.24M shares.

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has increased by 0.03 when compared to last closing price of 29.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ’s stock has fallen by -5.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.40% and a quarterly rise of 24.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for Cameco Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.10% for CCJ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.64% for the last 200 days.

CCJ Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.35. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 31.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corporation (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.