CaliberCos Inc. (CWD) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.42% for CWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.21% for CWD’s stock, with a -36.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ: CWD) Right Now?

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ: CWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CWD is 8.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CWD on June 27, 2023 was 799.26K shares.

CWD) stock’s latest price update

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ: CWD)’s stock price has dropped by -10.88 in relation to previous closing price of 2.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CWD Trading at -36.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares sank -42.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWD fell by -11.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, CaliberCos Inc. saw -67.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.06 for the present operating margin

-0.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for CaliberCos Inc. stands at +2.41. Equity return is now at value -45.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CaliberCos Inc. (CWD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.